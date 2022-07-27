Florida will include gun safety tips with weapons licenses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida will begin adding gun storage safety tips when it mails concealed weapons licenses to its residents.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced the initiative at a news conference Wednesday. It will encourage people to keep their guns locked, unloaded and stored in a separate place than ammunition, among other tips. Fried says the goal is to prevent accidental shootings and to keep guns out of the hands of children.

Her department oversees concealed weapons licenses.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.