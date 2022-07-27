Dry air and no storms Thursday!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Much drier air moves over the Suncoast Thursday, associated with dry Sarahan dust that has crossed the Atlantic. This will keep our daily thunderstorms down, and also keeps tropical storms from developing. There’s more dust where that came from, with another round to move overhead next week. Perfect beach and boating weather to end the week. Sunsets could be very special as the dust pushes over the western Gulf of Mexico.

Thunderstorms will pick back up eventually next week. But the tropics look pretty quiet through at least the first week of August!

Dust (Station)

