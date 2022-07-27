Department of Agriculture announces progress in removal of invasive snails

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - After the Florida Department of Agriculture announced a quarantine in Pasco County due to an invasive species, crews have been working to eradicate the threat.

According to FDACS, close to 3,000 Giant African Snails have been found, The snails carry a parasite that can cause meningitis. They can also cause damage to vegetation and other local animal populations.

The species is native to East Africa, but the snails likely found their way to Florida after being lost or released due to illegal pet trading.

According to the Associated Press, Florida has twice before eradicated the snails in other parts of the state, most recently a 10-year effort in Miami-Dade County that cost $23 million and ended in 2021 after collection of about 170,000 snails.

“We are so lucky to have an experienced team ready to prevent, detect, and treat invasive threats,” said Commissioner Nikki Fried. “Let me assure you, we will eradicate these snails. We have done it twice before, and we will do it again – it is not a question of if, but when. Together, let’s locate, communicate, and eradicate, so Florida can again be GALS free.”

If you see a snail that you believe is a giant African land snail, please contact the Division of Plant Industry helpline at 1-888-397-1517 and do not attempt to touch or capture yourself.

