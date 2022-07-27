Conceal and carry debate heats up in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The motion, brought forward by Commissioner James Satcher, was met with a lively discussion as commissioners and community members debated the merits and risks of an armed workplace.

It’s up in the air if Manatee County employees will be able to carry concealed weapons to work. Commissioners put the decision on hold Tuesday, instead agreeing in a 6-1 vote to explore their options and return to vote again.

As the board deliberated for hours, a swath of people came forward voicing their thoughts on guns in the workplace, many of them concerned by the idea. The discussions swirling around one major question: Do armed employees make a workplace safer, or do they compound the danger?

Commissioner James Satcher brought the motion forward making his case to the board.

The district one commissioner told the room he thinks the board needs to fall in line with the Bill of Rights, especially in modern times where mass shootings have become disturbingly commonplace. If there is an emergency in the halls of a county office, Satcher argues, employees should have the option to defend themselves with lethal force and possibly save others.

Satcher points out those with a concealed carry permit are citizens who have proven trustworthy by passing a background check, and that out anyone intending to cause harm won’t abide by gun policies anyway.

“They’re criminals, they’re not following the law,” Satcher said. “The best we can do in that situation is give people a fighting chance,” he said.

However, many people sitting in on the meeting disagreed. At least 20 spoke out during the public comment portion of the meeting adamantly claiming that introducing more weapons to county offices will increase the chances they’ll be misused and cause chaos.

“America would be the safest place on earth if guns make us safer and it’s not,” one woman told the board.

Many of the opposing voices at the meeting were assembled by Moms Demand Action, an activist group focused on reducing gun violence in the United States. More than a dozen members filled the board chambers wearing red t-shirts with the organization’s logo.

One of the members addressing the board said she believes passing the motion would contribute to anxiety-filled workplace and, in the event of a shooting, might end up making the situation worse if responding officers can’t distinguish an active shooter from an employee trying to protect their coworkers.

“They would put law enforcement at risk during an active shooter situation when it’s unclear who the good guys are,” she said during public comment.

Both Satcher and Comissioner George Kruse point out the risk of gun violence in county offices wouldn’t be swayed by a concealed carry ruling. They point out that the current rules allow visitors, but not employees, to carry weapons in county buildings, so long as they have the proper permit.

Satcher argues it’s fair for employees to access the same defenses as a guest if they feel it’s necessary.

“Gun free zones end up becoming criminal empowerment zones,” he said. “They give the bad guys more power than they should to do more harm than they would otherwise be able to do.”

Fellow commissioners went back and forth for hours discussing the merit behind allowing concealed carry, but the main dissent came from Commissioner Reggie Bellamy.

He told the board he opposes the idea for several reasons. Firstly, he isn’t convinced county employees need or desire this change since the board didn’t conduct a survey to gauge their opinions, plus he feels more armed people inside would lead to a “wild west” situation where a disgruntled employee may start shooting if a bad day gets out of hand and the county could be culpable.

“Once one gunshot is fired, it doesn’t matter the reality or reason, then the liability is going to come,” Bellamy said before casting the sole opposing vote against the reworked plan.

At the end of nearly three hours of discussion, the board voted to consult with the county administrator and the sheriff of Manatee County to figure out the best way to approach introducing concealed carry for county employees and return to vote again with several options in hand.

A date hasn’t been set for the agenda item to return to the board, but it’s expected to be up for discussion again within a month’s time.

