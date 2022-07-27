Advertise With Us
Burglars posing as pest control workers, Bradenton police warn

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police are warning condo residents of a scam where burglars are claiming to be pest control technicians.

Once they get inside a home, the phony exterminators steal jewelry, cash and other items, authorities say.

Police have arrested one man in connection with these burglaries and are investigating two others.

Sean Frank, 31, of Pompano Beach, has been charged with burglary to an occupied dwelling and scheming to defraud.

Police say on Feb. 24, a victim allowed Frank and another suspect, who claimed they were pest control employees, into her home at the River Oak Condominium complex. After they left, the victim noticed cash and jewelry were missing.

Frank and his accomplice left in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a third person.

Detectives continue to investigate two similar burglaries in the Ironwood/Pinebrook neighborhood, which also occurred on Feb 24. All of the burglaries occurred between 9 a.m. and noon.

Police caution homeowners not to allow anyone into your home that you didn’t hire. If someone claiming to be a contractor working on behalf of a homeowners’ association, management company, or another company asks to enter your home, and you aren’t expecting them, confirm their employment and identity before letting them in.

If you have information on this case, contact Det. Jay Gow at 941-932-9373 or jay.gow@bradentonpd.com; or Detective Todd Freed at 941-932-9370 or todd.freed@bradentonpd.com.

You also may email any information on this or other cases to BPDTips@BradentonPD.com. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.

