Bradenton woman’s emotional support dog remains missing

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The desperate search is on for an emotional support dog. Juliet is a long haired dachshund that is about nine-years-old. She’s been with Elizabeth Blaine for many years now.

“I can’t sleep at night, I’m on a lot of different medications for my illnesses and it just doesn’t work because I miss my dog,” said Blaine. I need her right beside me right now.”

Juliet went missing Saturday afternoon around 12:30 when she jumped out of a truck when the door was opened. It was in the Cortez Shopping Plaza in Bradenton near the gym area. Blaine and her friend didn’t even realize she disappeared until it was too late.

“Worst thing I could think of, it’s a real kick in the gut,” said Robert Trebisovsky, a friend of Elizabeth Blaine.

Juliet helps Blaine deal with many issues including epilepsy, PTSD, anxiety and stress. She is also bipolar.

“Juliet is everything to me in my life, she knows when I’m going to have a seizure, she pulls me into the house and puts me into bed,” said Blaine.

Experts from the Humane Society of Sarasota County say emotional support animals play such a vital role in someone’s life. They even train pet therapy dogs at their facility.

“When you’re petting an animal, it literally shows that the blood pressure goes down, our heart rate goes down,” said Ginny Armington, Director of Community Outreach for the Humane Society of Sarasota County. “When you’re petting an animal, it could be a dog, a cat, any pet. It relieves anxiety, it relieves stress.”

Blaine and her friend have plastered flyers all around the area including the shopping plaza where she went missing in hopes of finding her soon. She was wearing a flowered collar with a flowered leash.

“I need my dog and if anyone is kind enough to give her back to me, I would greatly appreciate it,” said Blaine. “Because I love my dog more than anything.”

Juliet is not wearing a name tag and does not have a chip. If you have any information on her whereabouts you can call 941-224-9169.

