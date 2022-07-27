Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Bradenton woman’s emotional support dog remains missing

Search continues for missing emotional support dog in Bradenton.
Search continues for missing emotional support dog in Bradenton.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The desperate search is on for an emotional support dog. Juliet is a long haired dachshund that is about nine-years-old. She’s been with Elizabeth Blaine for many years now.

“I can’t sleep at night, I’m on a lot of different medications for my illnesses and it just doesn’t work because I miss my dog,” said Blaine. I need her right beside me right now.”

Juliet went missing Saturday afternoon around 12:30 when she jumped out of a truck when the door was opened. It was in the Cortez Shopping Plaza in Bradenton near the gym area. Blaine and her friend didn’t even realize she disappeared until it was too late.

“Worst thing I could think of, it’s a real kick in the gut,” said Robert Trebisovsky, a friend of Elizabeth Blaine.

Juliet helps Blaine deal with many issues including epilepsy, PTSD, anxiety and stress. She is also bipolar.

“Juliet is everything to me in my life, she knows when I’m going to have a seizure, she pulls me into the house and puts me into bed,” said Blaine.

Experts from the Humane Society of Sarasota County say emotional support animals play such a vital role in someone’s life. They even train pet therapy dogs at their facility.

“When you’re petting an animal, it literally shows that the blood pressure goes down, our heart rate goes down,” said Ginny Armington, Director of Community Outreach for the Humane Society of Sarasota County. “When you’re petting an animal, it could be a dog, a cat, any pet. It relieves anxiety, it relieves stress.”

Blaine and her friend have plastered flyers all around the area including the shopping plaza where she went missing in hopes of finding her soon. She was wearing a flowered collar with a flowered leash.

“I need my dog and if anyone is kind enough to give her back to me, I would greatly appreciate it,” said Blaine. “Because I love my dog more than anything.”

Juliet is not wearing a name tag and does not have a chip. If you have any information on her whereabouts you can call 941-224-9169.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Kittens and cats rescued from deplorable conditions inside Bradenton home.
Elderly woman found dead in Bradenton home, kittens and cats rescued from deplorable conditions
No Swim Advisory issued for Palma Sola Bay
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Missing Manatee juveniles found, deputies say
Generic Gator Photo
13-year-old girl injured in gator attack

Latest News

NEW ROOF
Air Force Veteran Gets New Roof
Sunshine Skyway Bridge
High Wind Advisory Issued for Sunshine Skyway Bridge
A Venice Veteran is getting a new roof!
Venice Veteran gets news roof thanks to organizations, volunteers
WWSB Generic Stock 14
Inmate dies in custody in Manatee County Jail