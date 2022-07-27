Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Bradenton Police increase visibility due to increase in traffic fatalities

Bradenton police department
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Citing traffic fatalities that have doubled from 2020 to 2021 in Bradenton, police have announced that they will increase visibility and monitor closely for reckless drivers.

So far in 2022 alone, five fatal crashes have been investigated. To help reverse this trend, the Bradenton Police Department will increase patrols along 8th Ave. W., between 12th St. W. and 14th St. W. as part of FDOT’s High Visibility Enforcement Program.

Additional locations will be added beginning in February.

Officers will look for speeding drivers, drivers who fail to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks, drivers who conduct improper turns or signal violations, and motorists using hand-held devices while driving.

Police will also be watching for pedestrians who cross the street illegally or fail to yield to motorists who have right-of-way and bicyclists who ride against traffic

