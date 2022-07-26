Venice Veteran gets news roof thanks to organizations, volunteers

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A disabled Veteran of the United States Air Force received the gift of a new roof thanks to two organizations and volunteers.

Venice Veteran Rick Eaton received the new roof courtesy of Purple Heart Homes and Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. It’s a nationwide project that works to support those who have served our country. Eaton served in the Gulf War and was awarded the purple heart.

The group connected with Mighty Dog Roofing to complete the job.

All materials are donated from the roof deployment project. You can learn more here.

