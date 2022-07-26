SMH named to U.S. News’ Best Hospitals list

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has made its way on to U.S. News’ 2022-2023 “Best Hospitals” list released today.

This year’s rankings place SMH among the 50 “Best Hospitals” in America for rehabilitation for people recovering from serious injuries and debilitating diseases and for specialized urology care.

SMH also garnered “high performer” ratings for a third specialty, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, as well as 15 widely performed procedures and conditions common among Medicare patients,

Here are additional rankings for procedures the hospital acquired:

• Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair (AAA)

• Aortic valve surgery

• Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

• Colon cancer surgery

• Diabetes

• Heart attack

• Heart bypass surgery

• Heart failure

• Hip replacement

• Kidney failure

• Knee replacement

• Lung cancer surgery

• Prostate cancer surgery

• Stroke

• Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

While the Best Hospitals’ specialty rankings are meant for patients with life-threatening or rare conditions who need a hospital that excels in treating complex, high-risk cases, U.S. News also rates hospitals as “high performing,” “average” or “below average” in 20 procedures and the conditions most common among patients 65 and older.

Of the nearly 5,000 hospitals U.S. News evaluates each year, SMH has repeatedly been ranked among the 50 Best Hospitals ranking in at least one specialty. And in Florida, SMH once again earned the #1 spot for the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port region and #6 spot in Florida.

Now in its 33nd year, U.S. News’ annual “Best Hospitals” rankings are published at: http://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings

