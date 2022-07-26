Sarasota voter registration ends soon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County elections office had a busy day as Suncoast residents lined up to register to vote. The deadline for voter registration ends Monday the 25th, but there are still opportunities to register until midnight.

Potential voters can still sign up in one of two ways before the end of the night. The first option is to register using an online application and the second is to mail in an application with today’s date postmarked.

Over 100,000 voters on various ends of the political spectrum will be voting in the primary election. Residents of Sarasota speculate that this election will be bigger than usual and suggest that anyone on the fence participate.

The elections office will be sending out over 110,000 example mail-in ballots in order to give residents important information for early voting.

For Manatee County residents, the Manatee County elections office website states that today is the last day to register to vote as well. ABC7 staff also reached out to the Manatee County election office but have not heard back.

