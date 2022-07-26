Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota voter registration ends soon

The deadline for voter registration ends Monday the 25th
The deadline for voter registration ends Monday the 25th(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County elections office had a busy day as Suncoast residents lined up to register to vote. The deadline for voter registration ends Monday the 25th, but there are still opportunities to register until midnight.

Potential voters can still sign up in one of two ways before the end of the night. The first option is to register using an online application and the second is to mail in an application with today’s date postmarked.

Over 100,000 voters on various ends of the political spectrum will be voting in the primary election. Residents of Sarasota speculate that this election will be bigger than usual and suggest that anyone on the fence participate.

The elections office will be sending out over 110,000 example mail-in ballots in order to give residents important information for early voting.

For Manatee County residents, the Manatee County elections office website states that today is the last day to register to vote as well. ABC7 staff also reached out to the Manatee County election office but have not heard back.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Shadrach
Sheriff: Man gunned down on his own property by daughter’s boyfriend
80-year-old man dies after falling into pool
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Missing Manatee juveniles found, deputies say
Man rescues dog that was in a plastic bag on a road.
Manatee County man rescues puppy that was in a plastic bag in the middle of a road
Monkeypox
1 case of Monkeypox reported in Sarasota, 4 documented in Hillsborough

Latest News

Preston Hart was accused of shooting and killing Jason Joseph during an argument on the corner...
Murder charges dropped in 2019 Tallahassee shooting
Bradenton photographer, Allan Mestel, captures war zones throughout Ukraine
Bradenton photographer captures war zones throughout Ukraine
No Swim Advisory issued for Palma Sola Bay
WWSB Generic Stock 2
Sarasota County Schools hiring school bus drivers