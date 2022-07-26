Sarasota police looking for missing man

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are asking the public for help in locating a missing person.

Frank Vaughan was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. Monday in the area of 16th Street in Sarasota. He is a white male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with grey/blue eyes. He was wearing wearing a green shirt with white clovers, blue jeans and white sneakers.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6773.

