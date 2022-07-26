Advertise With Us
Police: St. Pete man arrested for exposing himself to children

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in St. Petersburg arrested a man after he allegedly exposed himself to two small children in November 2021.

Court documents say Paul Ernest Muzychko, 41, had been hired to do yard work for a family. A 5-year-old child and his 4-year-old cousin watched through a window. The children later told authorities the man had pulled down his pants and exposed himself.

The children told an adult about the situation and she ran outside as he was pulling his pants up.

Myzychko had already been charged with a similar offense in 2003 and had not revealed his status as a sex offender. He is charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior, failure to register as a sex offender and exposure of sexual organs.

He is in jail in the Pinellas County Detention Center.

