North Port Police run active shooter drills to prepare for worst-case scenario

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Following multiple mass shootings in the past several months, North Port Police are running active shooter drills.

NPPD is conducting rapid response training this week as part of their year-round training curriculum. They are at Imagine School upper campus to conduct the exercises. If you see officers out with weaponry here, it is purely a drill.

Although schools have many security measures in place to keep our kids safe, and it’s important officers are familiar with those to ensure efficient response time.

“It’s the hope to be able to involve all sworn officers in this training throughout the next few days. NPPD’s mission is to ensure the safety of all of our school children and faculty in North Port. We stand committed to immediately locate any threat and address that threat without delay. Thank you to all who helped facilitate this important training,” reads a post on the department’s page.

