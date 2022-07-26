Items eligible for Tax Free Back-To-School Holiday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Back-to-School Tax Holiday is underway. You have until Aug. 7 to purchase certain items with no taxes.
The goal is to make school supplies and necessities more eligible for all Florida families:
Qualifying items will be exempt from tax, including:
Learning aids selling for $30 or less per item, such as: interactive books, puzzles and educational toys
School supplies selling for $50 or less per item, such as:
binders
calculators
notebooks
pens
pencils
lunch boxes.
Clothing and footwear selling for $100 or less:
backpack
pants
shoes
shirts
sweaters.
This tax break also extends to personal computers for $1500 or less.
Follow this link to learn more https://floridarevenue.com/backtoschool.
Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.