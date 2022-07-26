Advertise With Us
Items eligible for Tax Free Back-To-School Holiday

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Back-to-School Tax Holiday is underway. You have until Aug. 7 to purchase certain items with no taxes.

The goal is to make school supplies and necessities more eligible for all Florida families:

Qualifying items will be exempt from tax, including:

Learning aids selling for $30 or less per item, such as: interactive books, puzzles and educational toys

School supplies selling for $50 or less per item, such as:

binders

calculators

notebooks

pens

pencils

lunch boxes.

Clothing and footwear selling for $100 or less:

backpack

pants

shoes

shirts

sweaters.

This tax break also extends to personal computers for $1500 or less.

Follow this link to learn more https://floridarevenue.com/backtoschool.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

