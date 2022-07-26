Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Inmate dies in custody in Manatee County Jail

WWSB Generic Stock 14
WWSB Generic Stock 14(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 79-year-old man has died in custody in the Manatee County Jail.

According to officials, Willard Starr was found unresponsive in his bed in the medical unit after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A medical emergency was called and jail staff performed life saving measures, but staff members were unable to revive him. Starr was pronounced deceased a short time later from what appears to have been a medical event.

Detectives responded to the jail and found no signs of trauma or other forms of foul play. The medical examiner will determine cause of death.

Willard Starr had been in the Manatee County Jail since March. He was awaiting trial on sex charges.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Missing Manatee juveniles found, deputies say
Generic Gator Photo
13-year-old girl injured in gator attack
80-year-old man dies after falling into pool
No Swim Advisory issued for Palma Sola Bay

Latest News

Charlotte County Animal Control needs volunteers
North Port Police running active shooter drills
North Port Police run active shooter drills to prepare for worst-case scenario
How to apply for free or reduced lunch in Sarasota, Manatee counties
WWSB Generic Stock 14
Police: St. Pete man arrested for exposing himself to children