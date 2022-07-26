Inmate dies in custody in Manatee County Jail

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 79-year-old man has died in custody in the Manatee County Jail.

According to officials, Willard Starr was found unresponsive in his bed in the medical unit after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A medical emergency was called and jail staff performed life saving measures, but staff members were unable to revive him. Starr was pronounced deceased a short time later from what appears to have been a medical event.

Detectives responded to the jail and found no signs of trauma or other forms of foul play. The medical examiner will determine cause of death.

Willard Starr had been in the Manatee County Jail since March. He was awaiting trial on sex charges.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.