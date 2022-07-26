Advertise With Us
How to apply for free or reduced lunch in Sarasota, Manatee counties

(WBTV File)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With the United States Department of Agriculture not extending free meal vouchers for the 2022-23 school year, here are some ways to help your student get the nutrition they need to focus.

In Sarasota County Schools, you can apply for free or reduced cost lunch via the website. You will need to fill out the school’s Meal Benefits Application.

In Manatee County, breakfast is free for all students. Families may also apply for the free and reduced lunch program.

To apply for the 2022-23 School Year Free or Reduced Meal Benefits in Manatee County click here. However, If your child goes to one of the following Community Eligibility Program (CEP) schools they will receive FREE breakfast and lunch everyday - no free and reduced application is needed

