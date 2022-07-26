Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
High Wind Advisory Issued for Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Sunshine Skyway Bridge(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you are traveling to Pinellas County or Bradenton, please be aware that a High Wind Advisory is in effect on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Please use caution on your commute.

