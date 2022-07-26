High Wind Advisory Issued for Sunshine Skyway Bridge

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you are traveling to Pinellas County or Bradenton, please be aware that a High Wind Advisory is in effect on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Please use caution on your commute.

⚠️Traveling north to Pinellas County, or home to Bradenton? There's a high wind advisory for the #Skyway. Please use caution!⚠️ pic.twitter.com/8bv7yoIMWS — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) July 26, 2022

