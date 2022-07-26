High Wind Advisory Issued for Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you are traveling to Pinellas County or Bradenton, please be aware that a High Wind Advisory is in effect on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.
Please use caution on your commute.
⚠️Traveling north to Pinellas County, or home to Bradenton? There's a high wind advisory for the #Skyway. Please use caution!⚠️ pic.twitter.com/8bv7yoIMWS— Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) July 26, 2022
