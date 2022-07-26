Elderly woman found dead in Bradenton home, kittens and cats rescued from deplorable conditions

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A home on 38th Avenue East in Bradenton looks like any other home in the neighborhood. Inside it’s a whole other story, with extremely deplorable conditions. It’s where the body of an 80-year-old woman was found last week. Authorities say she died from natural causes. The woman had been hoarding kittens and cats. Dozens of felines were found alive in that home.

“It was seven times the safe level for breathing, it was very hazardous conditions and unhealthy,” said Hans Wohlgefahrt, Outreach and Event Specialist for Manatee County Animal Welfare. “And not the living conditions that any living creature should be in.”

Those rescuing the felines had to go into the home with hazmat suits. 38 kittens and cats were rescued and brought to the Bishop Animal Shelter in Bradenton. Possibly another dozen are still in the home. The animals that were rescued have respiratory issues, eye infections and parasites. They are now receiving medical treatment and are expected to be ok.

“Luckily a lot of the conditions are treatable, it just takes some time,” said Wohlgefahrt. “They are dirty which we are trying to clean them off, they just haven’t been cared for in quite a long time.”

People who live around here are in shock this was going on in their neighborhood.

“Sounds like a tough situation for the family, everybody involved,” said Pam and Amy Parrott. “I think it usually starts out from people wanting to do the right thing by animals, and at some point it just becomes out of control.”

Manatee County Animal Welfare is looking for people to foster any of these kittens and cats in the coming days.

“All supplies are provided by our organization and we provide everything from food and medication that are needed, to even cat condos,” said Wohlgefahrt. “So we want to make it as easy possible for people to foster these pets.”

These kittens and cats do range in age from a few weeks old to a few years old. They are still a weeks away from being ready to be adopted.

“It was just tragic for the people involved and tragic for the animals as well, but we have an opportunity here to help these pets,” said Wohlgefahrt.

If you are interested in fostering, volunteering or adoption, you can click on this link mymanatee.org/pets.

