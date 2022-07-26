Charlotte County Animal Control needs volunteers

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Animal Control is in need of volunteers to work with some four-legged friends.

Animal Control is looking for volunteers to be a part of their pet friendly areas during hurricane shelter operations. Interested in volunteering?

A training will be held 10 a.m.-Noon, Aug. 3, at the Emergency Operations Center located at 26571 Airport Road in Punta Gorda.

You can sign up for the training at https://tinyurl.com/animalsheltering

