Charlotte County Animal Control needs volunteers

(WBTV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Animal Control is in need of volunteers to work with some four-legged friends.

Animal Control is looking for volunteers to be a part of their pet friendly areas during hurricane shelter operations. Interested in volunteering?

A training will be held 10 a.m.-Noon, Aug. 3, at the Emergency Operations Center located at 26571 Airport Road in Punta Gorda.

You can sign up for the training at https://tinyurl.com/animalsheltering

