Bradenton photographer captures war zones throughout Ukraine

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton photographer is keeping us focused on the humanitarian disaster continuing to worsen in Ukraine. Allan Mestel, who has been photographing humanitarian disasters for years, spent two weeks traveling across the country with his cameras in tow to see the people behind the war.

ABC7 visited him in his studio where he showed us a sample of thousands of photos, each of them a raw look into the lives of those racing down the Russian invasion.

Mestel’s journey took him to cities throughout the country including Kiev, Odessa, Lviv and Vinnytsia alongside Renegade Relief Runners, a nonprofit based in Poland that’s been helping bring supplies inside the country.

Looking around, Mestel found that nowhere is safe. Bombings decimated buildings, military and non-military targets alike.

One day that sticks out in his mind was a visit to a local hospital where people were recovering from severe shrapnel injuries caused by explosions. Inside, a group of young adults lay in beds, some of them badly disfigured by the shrapnel digging into their legs, backs and faces.

To his surprise, Mestel found morale was high in spite of the serious injuries.

“What really shocked me about those kids was they weren’t--they were happy to be alive,” Mestel said. “They said we’re the lucky ones because their friends have been killed.”

The threat of bombings, ever present for every household Mestel visited. He showed cell video capturing an everyday moment inside his host family’s apartment, everyone calmly enjoying breakfast and easy conversation as air raid sirens wailed outside.

He explained bombings are so common, the daily sirens eventually fade into the background.

In the video, a woman comments how that siren in particular was lasting longer than usual; it turns out that was for good reason.

“A few seconds after I shut this video off we heard these three enormous blasts,” he said. “It was boom, boom, boom.”

Mestel described how he and the family took cover as the shells hit further away from their home, then before long went back to business as usual. So many Ukrainians, Mestel said, are operating this way because there’s no other way to move forward as the war drags on.

He said they’re all living courageously, still living their lives on their own terms despite the surrounding chaos. This attitude, he believes, signals the Russian efforts aren’t destroying the spirit of the people.

“Whatever the Russian army, the Russian military, Putin specifically is doing to try to demoralize the Ukrainian people,” Mestel said. “All I see is it having the exact opposite effect.”

Mestel isn’t done with is work just yet. Now that he’s back home on the Suncoast, he plans to host a fundraiser within the next month where he will sell photos to raise money that will be sent back overseas to help many of the families he met in his journey.

If you want to view Mestel’s full gallery, you can do so by clicking here.

