WATCH: HCSO releases bodycam of officer-involved shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has released bodycam footage following a deadly officer involved incident that occurred over the weekend.

According to a press release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the shooting involved three Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies.

At 12:42 a.m. on July 24, 2022, dispatch received a call of shots fired at Bristol Bay Apartments.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that two men had engaged in a verbal and physical confrontation at a party over a female earlier in the night. The suspect, Jonathan Huertas Reyes, 32, shot at the other male multiple times. No one was injured.

Deputies made contact with Huertas Reyes, and while attempting to engage in conversation with him, noticed he had a fanny pack on him. He ignored deputies’ attempts to speak with them and led them on a brief foot chase through the apartment complex. In an attempt to get Huertas Reyes to obey commands to stop, a deputy took out his agency-issued taser. When Huertas Reyes observed the taser, he pulled out a firearm and pointed it at his own head.

Onlookers who saw the suspect with the gun began shouting at Huertas Reyes in Spanish and English to put down his weapon. A bilingual deputy, who was called to the scene, began speaking with Huertas Reyes on the phone while standing at a distance from him, attempting to encourage him to walk toward them without his gun in hand.

Officials say the suspect repeatedly made threats to harm himself, suggesting that he would be going to jail for the shooting that had taken place earlier.

Huertas Reyes put his firearm on the ground during the dialogue, but he refused to come toward deputies. He eventually picked the firearm back up and the deputies fired their service weapons.

Deputies deployed immediate lifesaving efforts, including using an AED on Huertas Reyes. He was transported to Tampa General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. An FDLE investigation is ongoing.

