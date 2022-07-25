Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Ukraine dragon boat team shows appreciation

(FILE) Ukraine flag
(FILE) Ukraine flag(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Ukraine team at the International Dragon Boat Festival gifted a flag of their country to Nathan Benderson Park.

The flag was signed by the Ukraine team paddlers and their coach in appreciation of the event and to show their thanks for the opportunity to get on the water and represent Ukraine.

“It was definitely a sentimental moment and certainly a humbling moment considering where the Ukrainians are right now in life and the fact that they haven’t even been able to be on the water training” Stephen Rodriguez, President at NBP Conservatory stated,

“To be able to come and compete in a world championship and win two bronze medals, I mean really they’re the ones who are heroes”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Shadrach
Sheriff: Man gunned down on his own property by daughter’s boyfriend
Man rescues dog that was in a plastic bag on a road.
Manatee County man rescues puppy that was in a plastic bag in the middle of a road
80-year-old man dies after falling into pool
Monkeypox
1 case of Monkeypox reported in Sarasota, 4 documented in Hillsborough
Two fugitives from Sarasota County were captured in Michigan.
Sarasota County fugitives captured in Michigan

Latest News

Dragon Boat Festival world champions three sarasota teams winning
Nathan Benderson Park club crew teams win gold at International Dragon Boat Festival
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
MCSO searching for missing juveniles
Charles Shadrach
Sheriff: Man gunned down on his own property by daughter’s boyfriend
80-year-old man dies after falling into pool