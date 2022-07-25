Ukraine dragon boat team shows appreciation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Ukraine team at the International Dragon Boat Festival gifted a flag of their country to Nathan Benderson Park.

The flag was signed by the Ukraine team paddlers and their coach in appreciation of the event and to show their thanks for the opportunity to get on the water and represent Ukraine.

“It was definitely a sentimental moment and certainly a humbling moment considering where the Ukrainians are right now in life and the fact that they haven’t even been able to be on the water training” Stephen Rodriguez, President at NBP Conservatory stated,

“To be able to come and compete in a world championship and win two bronze medals, I mean really they’re the ones who are heroes”

