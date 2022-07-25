Advertise With Us
Sarasota first responders now have high-tech training tool

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has a new tool to train first responders to be safer on the road -- two state-of-the-art driving simulators.

The simulators are replicas of actual commercial vehicle compartments, and the size, weight, turning radius, tire, and suspension characteristics can be programmed to simulate any emergency vehicle.

They’re able to present drivers with changing weather conditions, traffic densities, lighting parameters, and several other external factors to give the most realistic experience possible.

The purchase of the simulators was made possible through a $240,000 grant from Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation.

“The simulators will better prepare our emergency first responders to anticipate and avoid potential hazards when responding to calls,” said Sheriff Kurt Hoffman.

