Sarasota County Schools hiring school bus drivers
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools are looking to hire bus drivers ahead of the 2022-23 school year.
They are offering 186 workdays a year, split shifts, a $2500 bonus and benefits.
You can learn more about applying by visiting https://sarasotacountyschools.net/hr
🚍 $17.67 per hour with a $2500 bonus!— Sarasota Schools (@sarasotaschools) July 25, 2022
🚍 100% employer-paid benefits
🚍 District-provided CDL training and licensing
🚍 Split shifts from 5-8 hours per day
🚍 186 workdays per year with the opportunity for additional shiftshttps://t.co/y7xWtDnnby pic.twitter.com/WQbK7YgHH9
