Sarasota County Schools hiring school bus drivers

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools are looking to hire bus drivers ahead of the 2022-23 school year.

They are offering 186 workdays a year, split shifts, a $2500 bonus and benefits.

You can learn more about applying by visiting https://sarasotacountyschools.net/hr

