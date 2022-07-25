Sarasota County Schools hiring school bus drivers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools are looking to hire bus drivers ahead of the 2022-23 school year.

They are offering 186 workdays a year, split shifts, a $2500 bonus and benefits.

You can learn more about applying by visiting https://sarasotacountyschools.net/hr

🚍 $17.67 per hour with a $2500 bonus!

🚍 100% employer-paid benefits

🚍 District-provided CDL training and licensing

🚍 Split shifts from 5-8 hours per day

🚍 186 workdays per year with the opportunity for additional shiftshttps://t.co/y7xWtDnnby pic.twitter.com/WQbK7YgHH9 — Sarasota Schools (@sarasotaschools) July 25, 2022

