No Swim Advisory issued for Palma Sola Bay

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A no-swim advisory has been issued for Palma Sola South, located along SR64 near Palma Sola Bay in Manatee County.

Water samples taken from Palma Sola South on July 18 that show an elevated level of enterococci bacteria.

The advisory will be in effect until the water meets Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) safety guidelines.

Other beaches located in Manatee County are not under advisory.

As a participant in the Healthy Beaches Program, DOH-Manatee collects water samples at select beaches each week. The samples are then sent to labs to determine whether or not levels of enteric bacteria (enterococci) – which can bring human disease, infections or rashes – are acceptable based on EPA standards. If levels are read as unacceptable, a no-swim advisory is issued; a no-swim advisory is lifted once the levels read as acceptable.

DOH-Manatee received test results from samples taken at Palma Sola South on July 18 that show an elevated level of enterococci bacteria.

Additional information about the Healthy Beaches program can be found by calling (941) 714-7593, or by visiting the Florida Department of Health’s website at www.FloridaHealth.gov and selecting Beach Water Quality under the Environmental Health tab of the navigation bar.

