Mega Millions lottery reaches 3rd highest jackpot.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Anticipation is rising as the Mega Millions jackpot grows to an estimated $790 million. The total jackpot estimate rose to roughly $130 million after no one claimed the winning numbers on Friday.

The unclaimed jackpot has become the third largest prize in the lottery’s nearly 20-year history. Players from 45 U.S. states as well as Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands will be eligible to play.

The next drawing for the winning numbers will be pulled Tuesday the 26th.

