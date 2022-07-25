Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Martha Stewart says 6 of her peacocks were ‘devoured’ by coyotes

Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.
Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.(Instagram/@marthastewart48 via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.

The businesswoman and TV personality took to social media to mourn the peacocks.

She said a group of large and aggressive coyotes attacked them in broad daylight.

Stewart has documented the lives of her menagerie of animals on social media. In addition to the peacocks, she also owns dogs, donkeys and Friesian horses.

Steward said after the attack, she will be taking further measures to protect her animals, including enclosing her yard with wire fencing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Shadrach
Sheriff: Man gunned down on his own property by daughter’s boyfriend
80-year-old man dies after falling into pool
Man rescues dog that was in a plastic bag on a road.
Manatee County man rescues puppy that was in a plastic bag in the middle of a road
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Missing Manatee juveniles found, deputies say
Monkeypox
1 case of Monkeypox reported in Sarasota, 4 documented in Hillsborough

Latest News

President Joe Biden is shown talking on the phone in a photo released July 22, 2022, by the...
Doctor: Biden’s COVID symptoms ‘almost completely resolved’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is shown in this image.
Russia says it wants to end Ukraine’s ‘unacceptable regime’
A Palmetto teen who was shot July 19 has died, deputies said.
Palmetto 16-year-old dies after shooting; friend charged with manslaughter
Generic Gator Photo
13-year-old girl injured in gator attack