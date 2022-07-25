Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Manatee school holding hiring event Thursday

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County will host a summer hiring event July 28 in Bradenton.

The district will be interviewing candidates for open positions including bus drivers, bus attendants, cafeteria managers, food service workers, custodians and vehicle mechanics.

The event will be Thursday, July 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the district’s professional support center at 2501 63rd Ave. East.

According to the district, the minimum starting pay for bus drivers is $16.69 an hour, with attendants starting at $13.60 per hour.

