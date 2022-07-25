Manatee school holding hiring event Thursday

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County will host a summer hiring event July 28 in Bradenton.

The district will be interviewing candidates for open positions including bus drivers, bus attendants, cafeteria managers, food service workers, custodians and vehicle mechanics.

The event will be Thursday, July 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the district’s professional support center at 2501 63rd Ave. East.

According to the district, the minimum starting pay for bus drivers is $16.69 an hour, with attendants starting at $13.60 per hour.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.