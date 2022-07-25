Humane Society of Manatee County thanks community for supporting ‘Wilbur’ the puppy

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Humane Society of Manatee County is so grateful for the outpouring of support they have received after issuing a plea to help a newborn puppy with a mysterious backstory.

The puppy, named Wilbur, is now 22-days-old. No one knows where he came from, other than he was found near a rural shelter site by a good Samaritan. After being transferred to HSMC, he received tons of care and outpouring of support. HSMC posted a request for formula, blankets and wash cloths and they received enough.

Once he received a clean bill of health, he was sent to a foster home, where he now receives round-the-clock love and care. Wilbur was named for his “piggy” appetite. He receives bottle feedings every few hours, and he is VERY excited for meal times. He is a healthy, well-fed boy, who has gained over a whole pound.

If you would like to support Wilbur’s care, please visit HSMC’s Wish List: Wilbur is currently eating PetAg “Esbilac” Puppy Formula. Wilbur is not yet old enough to start potty training, so his bedding is changed frequently throughout the day. Donations of micro-fleece baby blankets Due to Wilbur’s “piggy” appetite, he is in need of newborn face cloths, which can also be found on HSMCWish List.

