Gator surprises deputies in Largo, Fla.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office(PCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LARGO, Fla. (WWSB) - Living in Florida comes with many perks. It also comes with great responsibility. That includes checking outside your front door and under your vehicles for creepy crawlers.

Pinellas County deputies were leaving headquarters when they heard a loud sound coming from something nearby.

As it turns out, a scaly female alligator was letting the deputies know they were getting just a bit too close for comfort.

“It was more of a croak than a serenade but the message was clear, ‘we’ve been trying to reach you about your vehicle’s extended warranty.’ Nobody is a fan of those! Being dispatchers they knew just the number to call. Deputy Duckers with the assistance of one of our Sheriff’s Volunteer Patrol members safely relocated the gator,” the department joked on a Facebook post.

If you see an alligator in a location where it could hurt humans or animals, immediately call Florida Fish & Wildlife or your local Animal Control.

