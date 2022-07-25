Advertise With Us
Gainesville woman arrested after fighting woman and crashing into car full of kids

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville was arrested after fighting and then wrecking into the victim’s car which was also full of children.

Dejonai Dismukes, 27, was arrested on Saturday after Gainesville Police were called about a fight at the Majestic Oaks Apartments.

After the fight, the victims fled in a car. Dismukes chased them in her car, wrecking into the vehicle and causing severe damage.

Dismukes is being charged with felony aggravated battery. She bonded out of the Alachua County jail.

