Gainesville woman arrested after fighting woman and crashing into car full of kids

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville was arrested after fighting and then wrecking into the victim’s car which was also full of children.

Dejonai Dismukes, 27, was arrested on Saturday after Gainesville Police were called about a fight at the Majestic Oaks Apartments.

After the fight, the victims fled in a car. Dismukes chased them in her car, wrecking into the vehicle and causing severe damage.

Dismukes is being charged with felony aggravated battery. She bonded out of the Alachua County jail.

TRENDING STORY: Two Bradenton men jailed for high speed crash, fleeing

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.