Florida gas prices continue to fall

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida gas prices dropped an average of 17 cents per gallon last week.

It was the largest weekly decline since gas prices began falling six weeks ago.

The state average has now declined a total of 79 cents per gallon, since setting a new record high of $4.89/g in mid-June.

“Gas prices continue their downward march, after another week of losses in the oil market and underwhelming gasoline demand figures,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA-The Auto Club Group.

On Sunday, the state average was $4.10 per gallon, yet drivers are finding pump prices well below $4 a gallon in some regions. At the rate pump prices are declining, the state average could slip below $4 a gallon this week, for the first time since March 6.

The cost to fill an average 15-gallon tank of gas has declined nearly $12 since mid-June. This has experts believing that Americans are changing their driving habits to offset rising gas prices, Jenkins said.

The U.S. price for crude oil settled at $94.70 per barrel on Friday. That’s $2.89 (3%) less than the week before.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Naples ($4.38), West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.36), Fort Lauderdale ($4.22)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.83), Sebring ($3.88), Melbourne-Titusville ($3.91)

