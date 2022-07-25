Advertise With Us
Florida Back-to-School Tax Holiday kicks off July 25

ABC7 News at 4:30pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Back-to-School Tax Holiday kicks off Monday, July 25.

The holiday runs through Sunday, Aug. 7. During this period of time, tax will not be due on the sale of clothing, shoes and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less.

Some school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item will also not be taxed. Sales taxes also won’t be collected on some big-ticket items, such as personal computers selling for $1,500 or less.

Here is a document explaining the applicable items:

