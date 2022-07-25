Better rain chances for the next few days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Although we had showers over the weekend, the next few days will feature significant increase in rain.

The reason for this is the rapid increase in midlevel moisture. With the moisture in place, showers will be more numerous and produce greater amounts of rainfall.

The other ingredient in the wet forecast is a stronger east wind. This will tend to do two things. The start of the rains will be delayed until the late part of the afternoon and evening as our sea breeze will have a hard time pushing against the east flow. Also, some of the storms could be slow movers and that would promote heavier rainfall as well.

By about Thursday, things change. Dust from the Sahara desert will be blown across the Atlantic and over the state of Florida. This will tend to suppress the rain showers and bring a fast reduction in our rain chances. The drier weather will linger into the weekend.

It is also possible that the dust will bring about some beautiful colors in the setting sun. This is because the particulates will scatter the red and orange light of the sunset and light up the sky.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.