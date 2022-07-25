Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

AG Moody warns of moving scams as part of Summer Scam Series

Spring and summer are prime-time for scammers to go door-to-door. (MGN)
Spring and summer are prime-time for scammers to go door-to-door. (MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As part of her department’s Summer Scam Series, Attorney General Moody is warning anyone moving to Florida to be wary of people out to take advantage of new residents.

Summer is traditionally one of the most popular times of the year to move, and Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a Consumer Alert to help both current and new Floridians avoid scams. Scammers can and will take advantage of the situation to rip off consumers who are already stressed from a big move.

According to a U.S. Census report, Florida saw the second highest growth of any state in the nation last year—making it a target-rich state for anyone trying to take advantage of people relocating.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “People are moving to Florida in droves, and many will spend the next few weeks relocating before the new school year begins. This season of high demand could attract scammers trying to take advantage of those moving their belongings. Today, I am issuing a Consumer Alert highlighting common moving scams and how to avoid falling prey.”

Here are some Common signs of moving scams that consumers should watch out for include:

  • Sight-unseen Estimates: Know that if moving companies provide an estimate without ever looking at the clients’ personal items, the actual cost of the service may increase exorbitantly on moving day.
  • Speedy Estimates: Be wary of someone providing an estimate without going through closets, cabinets and other storage areas—they may be trying to offer a lower quote and then hold items hostage until more money is paid before delivering.
  • Demanded Deposits: Understand that money is generally paid upon delivery of items, not before. If a company is demanding a deposit before the move, it may be a scam.
  • Business Name Changes: Do thorough research on a company before hiring—including asking for legally required information, like this federally required information packet that must be provided to consumers. Sham companies may not provide this information and change business names regularly to avoid being known as a fraudulent business.
  • Unexpected Fees: Make sure to ask about any potential fees that may arise before agreeing to pay. Although not always a scam, fees may be added on to moving costs for a variety of reasons. Moving companies could charge extra fees for consumers who live on a second floor or above, did not provide boxes or moving materials, and for other unforeseen obstacles.
  • Faulty or Unavailable Paperwork: Be sure to obtain all the proper paperwork and check for validity. If a company promises insurance, be sure to review the policies.

For helpful tips and red flags regarding moving scams, view Attorney General Moody’s Scams at a Glance: On the Move. Moving scams can be reported to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or filing a complaint online at MyFloridaLegal.comInterstate moving scams can also be reported to the U.S. Department of Transportation by clicking here. Intrastate moving scams can be reported to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Shadrach
Sheriff: Man gunned down on his own property by daughter’s boyfriend
80-year-old man dies after falling into pool
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Missing Manatee juveniles found, deputies say
Man rescues dog that was in a plastic bag on a road.
Manatee County man rescues puppy that was in a plastic bag in the middle of a road
Monkeypox
1 case of Monkeypox reported in Sarasota, 4 documented in Hillsborough

Latest News

A Palmetto teen who was shot July 19 has died, deputies said.
Palmetto 16-year-old dies after shooting; friend charged with manslaughter
Generic Gator Photo
13-year-old girl injured in gator attack
Back-to-School Drives across the Suncoast
New paper voter registration applications must be completed, signed and returned in person to...
Voter registration deadline today for Aug. 23 primary