13-year-old girl injured in gator attack

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 13-year-old girl was transported to the hospital following an attack in Zolfo Springs. It’s the third attack by a gator in over a week.

The attack occurred Sunday around 2:30 p.m. Florida Fish and Wildlife officers received a call regarding an alligator bite near the Gardner Boat Ramp in Hardee County.

The 13-year-old was transported to the hospital but she is stable. Trappers were sent to the scene to capture the gator and transport it.

The investigation by FWC is ongoing.

