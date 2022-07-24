Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Two Bradenton men jailed for high speed crash, fleeing

Both men tried fleeing state troopers by running into the woods next to I-75
Both men tried fleeing state troopers by running into the woods next to I-75(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men from Bradenton are behind bars in Gainesville after hitting a car at high speed and fleeing.

The victim of that wreck was sent to UF Health Shands in serious condition.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop the driver, Zion Bellamy-Bey, 19, and passenger Kevin Miller, 19, after spotting them speeding on I-75 at more than 100 mph. The pair drove off and the deputy did not pursue.

Witnesses say the vehicle lost control on the I-75 exit ramp at State Road 21. The vehicle ran off the road and went into the entrance ramp striking another vehicle and the guardrail.

The two men then got out of the vehicle and ran. They were soon arrested by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies at a Goodyear Tire Center.

Bellamy-Bey was booked in the Alachua County Jail on a bond of $45,000.

Miller was released early Saturday.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville Police K-9 removed from service after recent stop

correction: The story has been altered to reflect that an Alachua County Sheriff's deputy did not pursue the vehicle after trying to initiate a traffic stop. FHP was not involved in the incident.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Charles Shadrach
Sheriff: Man gunned down on his own property by daughter’s boyfriend
80-year-old man dies after falling into pool
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Missing Manatee juveniles found, deputies say
Man rescues dog that was in a plastic bag on a road.
Manatee County man rescues puppy that was in a plastic bag in the middle of a road
Monkeypox
1 case of Monkeypox reported in Sarasota, 4 documented in Hillsborough

Latest News

Wilbur the puppy
Humane Society of Manatee County thanks community for supporting ‘Wilbur’ the puppy
Sneads PD badge over crime scene tape
Sneads Police Chief identifies officer who was shot Saturday, says he’s in ‘good spirits’
Spring and summer are prime-time for scammers to go door-to-door. (MGN)
AG Moody warns of moving scams as part of Summer Scam Series
A Palmetto teen who was shot July 19 has died, deputies said.
Palmetto 16-year-old dies after shooting; friend charged with manslaughter
Generic Gator Photo
13-year-old girl injured in gator attack