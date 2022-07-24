Two Bradenton men jailed for high speed crash, fleeing

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men from Bradenton are behind bars in Gainesville after hitting a car at high speed and fleeing.

The victim of that wreck was sent to UF Health Shands in serious condition.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop the driver, Zion Bellamy-Bey, 19, and passenger Kevin Miller, 19, after spotting them speeding on I-75 at more than 100 mph. The pair drove off and the deputy did not pursue.

Witnesses say the vehicle lost control on the I-75 exit ramp at State Road 21. The vehicle ran off the road and went into the entrance ramp striking another vehicle and the guardrail.

The two men then got out of the vehicle and ran. They were soon arrested by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies at a Goodyear Tire Center.

Bellamy-Bey was booked in the Alachua County Jail on a bond of $45,000.

Miller was released early Saturday.

correction: The story has been altered to reflect that an Alachua County Sheriff's deputy did not pursue the vehicle after trying to initiate a traffic stop. FHP was not involved in the incident.

