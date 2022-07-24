Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Oops! Mistake leaves road with crooked lane markings

The newly repaved and stripped Ladd Lane in Hollister, California, is causing confusion for...
The newly repaved and stripped Ladd Lane in Hollister, California, is causing confusion for drivers after its lanes were incorrectly drawn.(Source: KSBW via CNN)
By KSBW Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KSBW) - One California city may have the crookedest road in the world – at least for now – after a contractor painted a little too far outside the lines.

The newly repaved and stripped Ladd Lane in Hollister is causing confusion for drivers after the lanes were incorrectly drawn.

The city redesigned the road to add a bike lane and central circles. The goal was to add those obstructions to slow traffic and prevent people from using the street as a drag racing strip.

The lanes were supposed to be slightly curved but ended up more like zig-zags.

A massive do-over is on the way, starting Monday, to replace the odd squiggles with new lane markings done to code. There will be no added cost to taxpayers.

Copyright 2022 KSBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man rescues dog that was in a plastic bag on a road.
Manatee County man rescues puppy that was in a plastic bag in the middle of a road
Monkeypox
1 case of Monkeypox reported in Sarasota, 4 documented in Hillsborough
Two fugitives from Sarasota County were captured in Michigan.
Sarasota County fugitives captured in Michigan
Alligator attacks man in Eastern Manatee County.
Sarasota man was swimming when alligator attacked him in Myakka City
graphic
Saturday storms, watch out for lightning!

Latest News

graphic
Not as stormy Sunday, but more action this week!
Futurecast
Futurecast
Dylan Landa, 21, is facing charges of resisting an officer, theft, two counts of contempt of...
Fugitive arrested after late night food order, police say
ABC7 News at 11pm - July 23, 2022