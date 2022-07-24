Not as stormy Sunday, but more action this week!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s storms were impressive with some heavy downpours! Venice picked up 2.40″, making a two-day total of 2.93″. SRQ received 1.90″, Nokomis 2.31″, Bradenton 1.12″, but there was no measurable rain at Lakewood Ranch. Storms are still possible Sunday, especially in the evening after 6pm. But not widespread storms like we saw Saturday. A small wave of energy swings over Florida to start the week, so rain chances go back up for the work week. As that small storm moves away, rain chances are much lower by Thursday and Friday.

Tropics are still quiet, no storms expected for at least the next five days for the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Rain Saturday (Station)

