Nathan Benderson Park club crew teams win gold at International Dragon Boat Festival

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park’s paddlers swept the competition in multiple different events to win the gold. NBP Dragons community team’s senior-B was presented gold in the short boat. Survivors In Sync placed first in the 500-meter and 200-meter sprints. The Warriors placed first in the 500-meter, 200-meter sprint, and 2000-meter ovals.

“These are truly world champions who’ve been working hard all year to hone their skills on the water and to deliver a truly world-championship performance,” said Stephen Rodriguez, the president of Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy. “We congratulate all of NBP Paddling for this win, whether they were on the water, supporters, or future world champions.”

This was the first year the Sarasota teams competed. The Breast Cancer Survivors team was supposed to compete in 2020 in France, but the festival was canceled because of COVID.

“I am so incredibly proud of our crews and the hard work and teamwork they have put into achieving success at this Club Crew Worlds,” said Angela Long, the head coach for NBP Paddling Program.

NBP Paddling Program has four teams and one is a military veterans team for wounded vets, able and disabled. All teams are open for the public to join recreationally and competitively.

