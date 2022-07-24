Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Nathan Benderson Park club crew teams win gold at International Dragon Boat Festival

Six world championship titles going home with paddlers from right here on the Suncoast after the week-long club competitions
Dragon Boat Festival world champions three sarasota teams winning
Dragon Boat Festival world champions three sarasota teams winning(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park’s paddlers swept the competition in multiple different events to win the gold. NBP Dragons community team’s senior-B was presented gold in the short boat. Survivors In Sync placed first in the 500-meter and 200-meter sprints. The Warriors placed first in the 500-meter, 200-meter sprint, and 2000-meter ovals.

“These are truly world champions who’ve been working hard all year to hone their skills on the water and to deliver a truly world-championship performance,” said Stephen Rodriguez, the president of Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy. “We congratulate all of NBP Paddling for this win, whether they were on the water, supporters, or future world champions.”

This was the first year the Sarasota teams competed. The Breast Cancer Survivors team was supposed to compete in 2020 in France, but the festival was canceled because of COVID.

“I am so incredibly proud of our crews and the hard work and teamwork they have put into achieving success at this Club Crew Worlds,” said Angela Long, the head coach for NBP Paddling Program.

NBP Paddling Program has four teams and one is a military veterans team for wounded vets, able and disabled. All teams are open for the public to join recreationally and competitively.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man rescues dog that was in a plastic bag on a road.
Manatee County man rescues puppy that was in a plastic bag in the middle of a road
Charles Shadrach
Sheriff: Man gunned down on his own property by daughter’s boyfriend
Monkeypox
1 case of Monkeypox reported in Sarasota, 4 documented in Hillsborough
80-year-old man dies after falling into pool
Two fugitives from Sarasota County were captured in Michigan.
Sarasota County fugitives captured in Michigan

Latest News

Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
MCSO searching for missing juveniles
Charles Shadrach
Sheriff: Man gunned down on his own property by daughter’s boyfriend
80-year-old man dies after falling into pool
graphic
Not as stormy Sunday, but more action this week!