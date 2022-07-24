Advertise With Us
MCSO searching for missing juveniles

If you see these two, contact authorities.
If you see these two, contact authorities.(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two runaway teens.

Izaiah Lindsay,10, and Maizy Vest, 15, ran away from the Children’s home they were staying at in the 3200 block of 38th Avenue East, Bradenton early Sunday morning and have not returned.

It’s believed they may have been near the Riverwalk area of Bradenton at some point overnight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

