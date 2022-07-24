Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Man gunned down on his own property by daughter’s boyfriend

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday afternoon in the 5400 block of 12th Avenue Drive West in Bradenton.

Deputies were called out to a report of a shooting at a property in that area. When they arrived, they discovered a 67-year-old man lying dead in a front yard with gun shot wounds. The man’s wife and daughter told deputies they were inside of their home when they heard shots come from their driveway. Upon running outside, they discovered the man face down in the grass with the daughter’s boyfriend nearby, 29-year-old Charles Shadrach, holding a shotgun.

Shadrach placed the shotgun by their front door and told his girlfriend that her father won’t be bothering her anymore. Moments later and now unarmed, he walked down the street and surrendered himself to a responding deputy.

Reports state that the man appeared to have died quickly from his injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Since the shooting, detectives have learned about a series of domestic arguments that occurred between the man, his daughter, and Shadrach. They had all been living together at the same residence.

Shadrach is charged with second degree murder.

