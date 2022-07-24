Advertise With Us
80-year-old man dies after falling into pool

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office confirms that an 80-year-old male drowned in a pool at his residence on Saturday.

The incident happened at a home on Peregrine Point Drive. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, it appears the man fell into pool. He was later discovered by his wife.

At this time, it is unknown if he had a medical issue that may have caused him to fall into the pool.

The Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

