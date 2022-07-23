Sneads Police Officer shot, suspect killed

SNEADS, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday morning on McKeown Mill Road in Jackson County.

Around 8:19 a.m., deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Sneads Police Department were responding to a report of a disturbance on McKeown Mill Road, according to JCSO. When deputies and officers arrived on scene, they were confronted with an armed 42-year-old white male who started firing at first responders, according to the Sneads Police Department. Officers and deputies returned fire, but one officer with the Sneads Police Department was struck by the suspect’s gunfire.

In the exchange of gunfire, the 42-year-old suspect was shot and killed.

As of noon on Saturday, the officer’s condition was not available, but they are said to be “stable.” WCTV has reached out to JCSO for clarification on the officer’s status.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

