Saturday storms, watch out for lightning!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday rains were much needed in this dry July. Totals came in at 1.16″ in North Port, 0.62″ at SRQ, 0.47″ at Lakewood Ranch, and 0.11″ in Bradenton. Another round of storms will pop up again Saturday afternoon and evening. But rain chances are much lower Sunday with only a few isolated storms at best. A small storm in the upper atmosphere brings our rain chances much higher Tuesday and Wednesday. As it moves away, storms become less likely to end the coming week.

Tropics are still quiet with no storms on tap for at least the next 5 days, possibly into early August.

