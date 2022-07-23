MCAT hosting job fair for transist operators

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Area Transit is hosting a job for transit operators.

When: Saturday, July 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: MCAT Transit Complex, 2411 Tallevast Rd 34243

Wages start $17.80/hour and benefits are available.

“Serving as a bus driver for Manatee County Area Transit is a gratifying job,” said Transit Operator Pat Adams—who is the 2021 Manatee County Employee of the Year. “Each day you provide riders with a vital connection to services and goods. It is truly a rewarding feeling.”

Drivers who hold a valid Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) may receive a conditional offer of employment on the spot. Drivers who do not have their CDL can qualify for paid training. Click here for information.

