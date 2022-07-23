Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

MCAT hosting job fair for transist operators

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Area Transit is hosting a job for transit operators.

When:       Saturday, July 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where:     MCAT Transit Complex, 2411 Tallevast Rd 34243

Wages start $17.80/hour and benefits are available.

“Serving as a bus driver for Manatee County Area Transit is a gratifying job,” said Transit Operator Pat Adams—who is the 2021 Manatee County Employee of the Year. “Each day you provide riders with a vital connection to services and goods. It is truly a rewarding feeling.”

Drivers who hold a valid Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) may receive a conditional offer of employment on the spot. Drivers who do not have their CDL can qualify for paid training. Click here for information.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two fugitives from Sarasota County were captured in Michigan.
Sarasota County fugitives captured in Michigan
Alligator attacks man in Eastern Manatee County.
Sarasota man was swimming when alligator attacked him in Myakka City
Diana Erickson
Nokomis Postmaster arrested on charges of battery, DUI
Three suspects broke a glass door and stole nearly $3,000 in cigarettes.
Watch: Burglars hit Bradenton gas station
A Florida dad is named a person of interest after his daughters were stabbed and his 4-year-old...
Injured 12-year-old girl walks nearly a mile for help after sister stabbed to death, police say

Latest News

graphic
Saturday storms, watch out for lightning!
Thumbnail
Futurecast
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for those players preferring to choose the numbers they want...
Many Local Suncoast Residents want to win $660 M in Mega Millions Lottery
Shoes from TLC Women's Giving Circle
TLC Women’s Giving Circle gives shoes to children in need