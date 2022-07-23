Advertise With Us
Many Local Suncoast Residents want to win $660 M in Mega Millions Lottery

The $2 Dollar Investment could make you rich in paradise
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for those players preferring to choose the numbers they want...
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for those players preferring to choose the numbers they want to play is among the stacks of other lottery game play-slips displayed in Cranberry Township, Pa., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Lottery officials have raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $660 million Thursday, July 21, 2022, giving players a shot at the nation's ninth largest jackpot. The prize for Friday night's drawing has grown large because there hasn't been a winner in three months, from its $20 million starting point in April. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In Sarasota, many local citizens are buying lottery tickets in effort to cash in on the $660 Million dollar Mega Millions jackpot.

According to the Associated Press, the Mega Millions prize continues to grow for some 27 consecutive weeks. That’s because nobody in America has matched all six numbers to claim the fortune.

Lottery officials maintain $600 million dollars would be the ninth largest jackpot in the lottery’s history.

People in Sarasota are spending $2 dollars for an opportunity to win big prize money.

What would you do with $660 million dollars going into your bank account?

