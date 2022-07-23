Many Local Suncoast Residents want to win $660 M in Mega Millions Lottery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In Sarasota, many local citizens are buying lottery tickets in effort to cash in on the $660 Million dollar Mega Millions jackpot.

According to the Associated Press, the Mega Millions prize continues to grow for some 27 consecutive weeks. That’s because nobody in America has matched all six numbers to claim the fortune.

Lottery officials maintain $600 million dollars would be the ninth largest jackpot in the lottery’s history.

People in Sarasota are spending $2 dollars for an opportunity to win big prize money.

What would you do with $660 million dollars going into your bank account?

