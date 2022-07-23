Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Manatee County Area Transit invites job seekers to get behind the wheel

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The road could be yours as a transit operator in Manatee County. Looking to bolster their driver ranks, Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) leaders are hosting a special job fair on Saturday, July 30 at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MCAT Transit Complex located at 2411 Tallevast Road.

With a competitive starting wage of $17.80/hour and outstanding benefits, it’s a great opportunity to make good living while providing a vital service to the community.

“Serving as a bus driver for Manatee County Area Transit is a gratifying job,” said Transit Operator Pat Adams, who is the 2021 Manatee County Employee of the Year. “Each day you provide riders with a vital connection to services and goods. It is truly a rewarding feeling.”

Drivers who hold a valid Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) may receive a conditional offer of employment on the spot. Drivers who do not have their CDL can qualify for paid training.

For more information and to apply, click here.

