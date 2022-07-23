HomeWell Care Services hosts teacher supply drive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - HomeWell Care Services of Sarasota purchased thousands of different school supplies that teachers received on a first come first serve basis on Saturday. Over 50 teachers from schools across the Suncoast showed up to cross off items on their wish lists.

The owner of HomeWell Care Services has been helping teachers for the past few years. This past year, helping fill teachers’ Amazon wish lists before coming up with the idea to just buy the supplies and have the teachers pick them out in one spot. Glue sticks, crayons, and cardstock paper were among the top requests from teachers.

“I knew we would have a good response just from all of the teachers online who have said we need help, we need help,” said Christie Castro, the owner of HomeWell Care Services.

Prices of goods continue to increase across the country making it more difficult for teachers to get the supplies needed for their classrooms. According to Castro, community members can be a big help in making sure teachers get what they need ahead of time.

Teachers across the Suncoast say they spend at least $500 out of pocket each year for their classrooms.

“I feel like people don’t really realize how much we do spend on our classrooms just to make sure that we make the learning environment the best we can,” said Annette Marines, a Moody Elementary School teacher.

According to Castro, friends of hers that are teachers have spent well over $800 just to make sure their classrooms have what they need.

