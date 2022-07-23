Ballooning inflation drives massive crowds to Parrish food pantry

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - As the price of basic goods grows alongside inflation in the United States, so too does the line of cars stacked outside food pantries.

Parrish United Methodist Church, which distributes free food twice a month, is bracing for heavy waves of locals trying to catch a break. Saturday was one of many busy days with at least 170 drivers lined up waiting for their share of goods, some of them arriving before dawn.

Jim Racky, who runs the church’s food pantry with his wife, pointed out 17 cars were already waiting when he got on site.

“If they’re going to be here at 4:15 and our lines don’t start moving until 8 a.m., they’re the ones that need the food,” he said, surveying a sprawling line of cars looping around the field adjacent to the church.

Racky walked ABC7 through the operation, explaining how our troubled economy is changing circumstances for a lot of families, and not for the better.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the Parrish pantry was a small affair, servicing a few dozen people. When the virus took over, destabilizing careers all over the area, that number skyrocketed up to 700 people per drive at the height of the pandemic.

Eventually, the situation cooled down to about 400-500 visitors per drive, then lower still to 150 about eight months ago.

However, those rates are climbing back up. Drives in the past two months have counted closer to 170 people.

“Is that a good thing?” Racky asked. “No, it’s not a good thing, but we do have the food here to give them.”

Inflation has pushed the price of groceries upwards of 12% within the past 12 months, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which means more families are struggling to purchase basic needs.

Katherine Storelli is one of those guests making the food pantry a regular part of her routine. Sitting inside her car gazing at the slow-crawling line ahead, she let out a sigh.

“The economy hasn’t gotten better,” she said. “It’s gotten worse.”

Life has been frustrating lately, she told ABC7, with the price of nearly everything going up. She points out even chicken, one of the cheapest meats, has blown so far past last year’s market prices, it might as well be pork or beef.

“It’s just really hard to survive anymore,” Storelli said.

Hard, and with few options.

Storelli is a school bus driver, a career she admits doesn’t come with a robust salary and is more tenuous during the summer. No class means no rides and no income, but she still doesn’t qualify for unemployment during this period.

Given the circumstances, spending hours under the Florida morning sun awaiting a few bags of groceries is worth her time.

“So, here we are in line,” she said with a wry chuckle. “We’re actually willing to sit through all this nasty heat just to get something on the table.”

Although the wait can be uncomfortable at times, Storelli insisted she’s grateful the food pantry is up and running, complimenting the hardworking team for their selfless efforts. Without them, she said, she doesn’t know what she’d do.

As the hours droned on, morning bleeding toward afternoon, Racky didn’t lose a step to his stride. Slinging boxes and joking along with his army of volunteers, he emphasized their work is consequential for the people of Parrish.

Despite challenges so many are facing acquiring food, he insists the network of donors supporting the 20-year-old project are staying strong. Even as the lines of cars lengthened and the supplies piled under roadside awnings began to shrink toward the end of the day, he was firm in his resolve.

“They will not leave here without food,” he said.

It’s unclear how long inflation gloomy rates will continue to plague locals, but Racky said his organization is prepared to keep servicing the larger volume of guests. As a matter of fact, he’s betting on opening the pantry to at least 150 people for the next several years.

“God bless we drop under a 100, I would love it,” Racky said. “But until then we’ll be here giving out what we can.”

A few bags of groceries, a warm hello and a prayer. Not enough to right the faults of a wayward economy, but perhaps enough to weather the storm.

The Parrish United Methodist Church hosts its food pantry distribution drive every second and fourth Saturday of the month. Volunteers pass out the food between 8 a.m. - 10 a.m., but guests are encouraged to line up early.

More information on how to attend the next drive and how you can support the mission can be found by clicking here.

